You Can Win A Harley Davidson By Supporting Teen Challenge Kyabram!

Imagine winning a Harley Davidson for supporting a local rehabilitation program! Teen Challenge in Kyabram are holding a raffle where you could win a brand new Harley Davidson 2020 Custom Softail Breakout!

Teen Challenge has been in Kyabram for over 40 years, providing an effective and comprehensive solution to the addiction issues arising over the community.

There are an estimated 246 million drug users and 457 million abusing alcohol worldwide. Teen Challenge exists to rescue young men by breathing hope into hopeless situations to restore their lives and help rebuild families.

Want to do your part to help? Their Christmas raffle is on sale now! To win a Harley Davidson Breakaway worth $38,250, you can enter here. Your ticket helps to change the lives of young Australian men with life-controlling addictions.

Missed the show? You can catch up with Josiah & Elly here: