You Can Now Rent Out This Whole Damn Cinema To Yourself So You Can Finally Watch Movies In Peace

For a limited time only, you can rent out a whole damn cinema to yourself and even choose what's on the big screen!

Yes, you read that right.

The legends at the Capri Theatre will be opening their doors for you and up to 18 friends for the ultimate Netflix and chill situation for only $300.

So, if you get all 18 friends to chip in it's only like $16 bucks each, to be honest, that's not a bad shout.

Or you could be the ultimate romantic and just hold the best date ever. Just saying. *hint hint, nudge nudge*

So, dress up or dress down, the whole cinema is yours for the taking.

We have no idea how long this deal will be on for so we suggest you pick your favourite flick, gather the troops and head here to book before it disappears forever!

