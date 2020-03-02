You can now live at the Bailey... and make it a tropical home away from home.

It's a yes from us.

Article heading image for You can now live at the Bailey... and make it a tropical home away from home.

Imagine living in a 5-star hotel?

Yeah I know, what a dream right... well now it's possible! 

Crystalbrook Collection has launched Bailey residences which means from $225 a night you can live in your tropical home away from home. 

You've got access to two pools, a 24 hour fitness centre, day spa, restaurants and even the Milk Bar. 

They're also tapping into the ethos of responsible luxury so you'll have a wooden key card, no plastic water bottles or straws. 

Now just to win the lotto so I can stay here forever!

For more information check out their website. 

Missed today's headlines? Catch up here... 

3 hours ago

Bailey
crystalbrook collection
Cairns
Home
Listen Live!
Bailey
crystalbrook collection
Cairns
Home
Bailey
crystalbrook collection
Cairns
Home
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs