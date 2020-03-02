You can now live at the Bailey... and make it a tropical home away from home.

Imagine living in a 5-star hotel?

Yeah I know, what a dream right... well now it's possible!

Crystalbrook Collection has launched Bailey residences which means from $225 a night you can live in your tropical home away from home.

You've got access to two pools, a 24 hour fitness centre, day spa, restaurants and even the Milk Bar.

They're also tapping into the ethos of responsible luxury so you'll have a wooden key card, no plastic water bottles or straws.

Now just to win the lotto so I can stay here forever!

For more information check out their website.

