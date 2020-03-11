You Can Now Get Paid $7K To Get Coronavirus So Here's To Getting Sick
Alright that’s enough internet.
While everyone's busy freaking out about how NOT to be infected by Coronavirus, apparently you can now be paid to contract the virus for science.
And get paid $7,000 AUD for it.
So, naturally, Adelaide's Hit 107, Cosi decides this is a perfect time to cash in on his eldest son.
Tune in below to hear his wife's response to the news & how to apply to get paid to get coronavirus:
