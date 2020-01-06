Here's Where You Can Now Get Loaded Mini Donut Fries, Churros And Waffles

We first knew them as the sweet and salty hot chippie gods, now they have just upped the ante with doughnut fries, mini churros and waffles as a base.

You can get them topped any way you like with your choice of Oreos, chocolate or fairy floss.

Since opening in June, the business has seen great success and are now expanding their menu.

You are also able to order take away from Uber Eats but those who visit the store can get a scoop of vanilla ice cream to melt on top of their dessert fries or waffle.

Opening times are Sunday to Wednesday 11:00am to 8:30pm and Thursday to Saturday 11:00am to 9:00pm.

You can find the Chocolate Chippery at 840 Lower North East Road, Dernancourt within The Stuffed Chook.

Missed Bec and Cosi? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.