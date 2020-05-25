You Can Now Get A Drunk Version Of Uno And It Could Honestly Make Or Break Your Quarantine

If quarantine has been good for one thing, it's getting the dust off those old board games and card games that have been sitting in the back of a cupboard for way too long.

Now a classic we all know and love, Uno, is getting a serious makeover for your grown up games nights.

How it works...

The game starts with everyone taking a shot, naturally.

The rules then state that a Draw 2 = 1 shot and a Draw 4 = 2 shots. The person at the receiving end of the Reverse card takes 2 shots, and anyone skipped must also take, you guessed it, 2 shots.

Finally, a false Uno - when a player forgets to call out Uno - results in 3 shots.

Yes, that's correct. T.H.R.E.E.

There are a number of places you can find this adapted Uno game, including Etsy and Amazon, or you can just BYO shot glasses with your regular pack of Uno cards.

