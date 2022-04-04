You Can Now E-Scoot Between Belco and Civic

New rules are coming

Article heading image for You Can Now E-Scoot Between Belco and Civic

We've got some good news for you. They have finally decided to expand the the riding zones for E-Scooters. This means you can now travel between Belconnen and Civic via an e-scooter.

The two riding zones are now connected via paths through Bruce Ridge.

There are a few things to keep in mind. As part of the expansions a 15km/h 'slow zone' will be in place around GIO stadium for 90 minutes before and after major events.

Calvary Hospital will also remain a 'slow zone' while riding will be prohibited at Radford College, Haydon Retirement Community, inside GIO stadium and Gossan Hill.

The changes are the first phase of a wider rollout across Canberra with e-scooter usage expected to be made available Woden, Gungahlin, Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and the Greater Belconnen area in the second half of this year.

4 April 2022

escooter
canberra
Listen Live!
escooter
canberra
escooter
canberra
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs