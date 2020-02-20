You Can Now Combine A Bottomless Boozy Brunch With Karaoke In Melbourne
Sing, Eat and Drink Your Heart Out!
If you’re looking to spice up your weekend with a bit of early, or late afternoon Karaoke, Jukes has you covered. They’ll be running two-hour Karaoke Sessions with a bottomless boozy lunch attached, every Saturday and Sunday until April 12th. Definitely something I can get around.
At $50 per person, you’ll be getting plenty of food and drink to consume in your very own themed karaoke room. To break it down a bit more, you’ll have all the beer, cider and as much wine as you can consume throughout the duration.
Along with mini burgers, mini hot-dogs and a selection of fries for you to chow down as you sing to your hearts content. So it’s got a bit more of a lunch vibe to it when you see the food that’s on offer, but it shouldn’t stop you from having an awesome time.
You’ll need at least 6 people in your booking, so be sure to grab as many friends as possible to make the most of the two-hour slot. If you want to book yourself in a session, you can do that on the Jukes website right here.
