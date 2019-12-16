You Can Go Kayaking On The Brisbane River This NYE In An Amazing Spot!

Now this is seriously romantic. Riverlife’s NYE Kayak & BBQ is the perfect way to farewell 2019 and welcome in 2020, and you can do it!

On December 31st you can celebrate NYE with a loved one under the stars as Brisbane’s sky is brought to life for the last night of the year with amazing fireworks.

Following an illuminated night kayaking tour, head back to shore to continue the evening with a delicious gourmet BBQ in a front-row location for the fireworks, right on the banks of the Brisbane River.