You Can Literally Buy A Crying Koala Bottle Of Booze To Help Aussie Animals

It is safe to say these have been one of the worst bushfires the world has ever seen, with lives and land lost from all parts of Australia.

An estimated one billion Aussie creatures have been killed and a significant number of others have been injured so naturally, we have found the best boozy way we can to help our lil' Aussie friends!

To raise money for WIRES, homegrown coffee liqueur company Mr Black has released an ADORABLE limited-edition version of its cold-brew tipple.

A koala adorns the label, clinging to a branch as part of a stylised yet striking and immensely cute design like, it literally has one lil tear rolling down its cheek!

Buy a bottle, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the wildlife rescue organisation. Each one costs $100, with Mr Black aiming to raise $10,000 for the incredibly worthy cause.

Plus, you don't even need to pay for shipping! How good.

As well as getting 700ml of the brand's very popular alcoholic caffeinated beverage, you'll receive it in an adorable bottle, as made in collaboration with creative studio The Young Jerks.

It would be a huge miscarriage of justice if you didn't buy one. Look at that little fella's face! And once all the booze is gone you can turn it into a little flask or DIY pot plant or something cute n decorative.

Click here to get yours now.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.