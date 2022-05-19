Yellowstone Season 5 Will Be Coming To Our TV Screens On This Date!

Stan has announced that Yellowstone will return for a highly anticipated fifth season in November!

Kevin Costner confirmed the news this morning, telling fans, "Hope you're ready for another wild ride."

The original drama series follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The fifth season is currently in production in Montana, and we're so ready for November!

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on 14 November, same day as the U.S. on Stan!

Get ready for more action!

"I Would've Given Her Money" Big Brother's Lara Reveals Shock After Seeing What Was Said About Her

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android