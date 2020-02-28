YAS: Victoria's Pet-Friendly Rental Laws Come Into Effect

Renting with a pet is a lot easier in Victoria from Sunday, March 1.

Under the new rental laws, landlords and rental providers will not be able to reasonably refuse a written request to keep a pet.

Natalie Rutherford is a policy officer for Tenants Victoria, which has long campaigned for the change, and although she's welcomed it, she adds that it's essential would-be pet owners follow the process and make a written submission.

"This is a great step forward," she says. "We're very keen for this to go smoothly, and we think it will, but we want everybody to be clear about what the process is."

She explains how you can get approval for your furry friend below: