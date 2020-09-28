Yara Shahidi Will Become The First Black Tinker Bell In 'Peter Pan And Wendy'

Disney continues to take steps towards diversifying its classic characters, casting Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi to play Tinker Bell in David Lowery’s Peter Pan and Wendy.

The film will also star Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

The actress made the announcement by sharing artwork by @alexcollectsofficial, writing, "Thank you for all of the love. It truly means so much to me. I’m excited for this next adventure!"

Yara is best known for her roles as Zoey in the sitcom Grown-ish and Natasha in the film adaption of The Sun Is Also A Star.

The role of Tinker Bell has previously been played by Julia Roberts in Hook (1991) and Ludivine Sagnier in Peter Pan (2003).

The film is reportedly expected to be released in cinemas rather than through the Disney+ streaming platform.

In recent years, Disney has been working towards increasing diversity in films, including casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

