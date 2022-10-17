Yagan Square To Receive $8.4 Million Revamp

Yagan Square is set to receive a full makeover with a multi-million dollar redevelopment scheduled.

The redevelopment will be comprised of a five-story hospitality precinct including a beer hall and several bars and restaurants.

Nokturnl who are known for their hospitality ventures have signed a 30-year lease with plans to expand the complex to over double its current size.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Upon completion, Yagan Square will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 people.

Works on the project are set to kick off in six weeks and are scheduled do wrap up by October of 2023.

Lands Minister John Carey told the West Australian that the state government plans to contribute $5.4 million to the project which is set to cost $8.4 million in total.

“I want to be on the public record — the previous model of Yagan Square has not worked,” he said.

“Our Government wants Yagan Square to be a vibrant, safe, family-friendly space, constantly buzzing with offerings and activities that attract residents and tourists alike, day and night.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.