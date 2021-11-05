Y2K Called! 'The Curse Of Von Dutch' Is Set To Be Your New Fave True Crime Series!

Remember rocking your Von Dutch hat back in the noughties and thinking you were the coolest thing since sliced bread? Didn't we ALL!

But one thing you may not have known is that there was a dark past behind Von Dutch...I know, I'm shocked.

Well, there' a three-part docuseries coming, telling the unbelievable true story behind the rise of fall of the most iconic fashion trend of that time.

But as Von Dutch was pushed from obscurity to one of the most recognisable labels at the time, there was something much more sinister going on behind the scenes.

And after a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives - and pop culture - would never be the same.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer even leads on that the brand could have been involved in money laundering, first degree murder and more.

Their trucker caps were worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Dennis Rodman, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z Gwen Stefani and more!

While we're waiting on where we can watch it in Australia, my bet will be it won't take long before we can!

