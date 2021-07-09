X Factor Favourites Jess and Matt Drop New Album 'Wildflowers'

While most of us have been busy filling out our trackies in lockdown, Aussie singers Jess and Matt have been crafting their biggest project yet, their new album 'Wildflowers'.

This is the couple's third album and their first with absolutely original music, released as independent artists.

Full to the brim with the pair's iconic sound, the husband and wife duo shot to the top of the album charts upon its release.

The album includes the track 'Home Ain't A Home', check out a sneak peek below...

You can get your hands on 'Wildflowers' here.

