Wyong Family Race Day

We are bringing it back for 2020, the HIT 101.3 Family Race Day at Wyong Race Club! It's the Central Coast's best holiday entertainment, as Wyong Race Club is transformed into a huge carnival with rides, live entertainment, face painting, kids show, animal encounters, kids fashion on the fields, go karts and a stack more, and it's all for FREE!

Kids get in for FREE and adults only $10!

It will be the ultimate family fun day out, with all the awesome live racing action.

The HIT family race day and kids carnival, January 26th at The Wyong Race Club!

What: HIT Family Race Day

When: 26th January - 12pm-5pm

Where: The Wyong Race Club, Wyong

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!

App Store OR Google Play