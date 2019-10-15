The Fairtrade Fair is on again this weekend!

Fairtrade stallholders from all across NSW will gather this Saturday for the Fairtrade Fair at Wyong Christian School. A wide range of gifts, homewares, jewellery, toys, and fashion are available from around the world that empowers workers in developing countries with fair wages and conditions. You can also support local Wyong Shire charities by buying a Christmas tree on the day! Choose a tree, buy a tag, tie it on and pick it up in December when you're ready.

This is a fun day out for all ages with live music, hot food, coffee, petting zoo, jumping castle and plenty of parking.

Click here for more info.

What: Wyong Fairtrade Fair

When: 19th October 10-3

Where: Wyong Christian School

