WTF Is Going On With The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: An Investigation

There's speculation that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are romantically involved! In the most random crossover yet, they've been spotted hanging out once again.

The singer and movie star were first spotted together back in July, where they had dinner at California-based Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

This time, they were spotted arriving separately at the same restaurant on Saturday night, spending 2.5 hours inside before leaving together in The Weeknd's car. Interesting.

But, could they just be friends having casual dinners? We have SO many questions!

If there's one thing we do know, it's that we're not the only ones #shook from this potential match!

So, are they together or are they just friends? Only time will tell!

