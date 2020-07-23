Wrap You Ears Around Kylie Minogue's Brand New Hit 'Say Something'
Love this!
This is what 2020 needs, a brand new track from Kylie Minogue. Kylie has shon her disco aura on her fans by not only announcing a new album titled 'Disco' but also dropping a lead single.
The track is called 'Say Something' and is an airy slow beat, showing off Kylie's vocals.
Get your hands on 'Say Something' here.
You can pre-order Kylie's album 'Disco' here.
Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!