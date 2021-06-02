Woy Woy Man Arrested And Charged As Police Target Firearm Supply And Manufacture Across The State

Police are expecting to lay charges against a Central Coast man after seizing a gun and nine allegedly stolen vehicles from a Woy Woy home.

On Wednesday morning, a local property in Woy Woy was raided by police. A 21 year old man was arrested and charged.

It comes after police began investigations into prohibited firearms across the state in May last year.

Police already seized two 3D-printed submachine guns, three other firearms and 28 sticks of explosives earlier this year.

Firearms across New South Wales:

On Tuesday, officers searched four Sydney properties in Georges Hall, Brighton Le-Sands and Bankstown and charged a 38 year old man, as part of a firearm operation.

The man was charged with 37 offenses and refused bail. He is expected to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

