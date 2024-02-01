Would you take your Daughter to a Mummy & Me Pole Dancing Class?

A dance studio in the US has gone viral after posting a reel of its “Mommy and Me’ pole fitness workshop.

Thousands of comments on social media have been posted, debating whether or not the class was inappropriate for young children.

Owner of Pink Dance and Aerial Studio owner Tia Harris said she wants people to understand that what happens in the class is no different from gymnastics or playing on monkey bars and vertical poles at a park playground.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts spoke about it, Courts deciding whether she’d take her daughters along to a class…