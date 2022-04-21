Worker Dies At Rio Tinto Port Facility In WA's Pilbara Region

Tragically a worker has died at Cape Lambert port in Western Australia’s Pilbara region after suffering a "medical episode".

St John WA was called to the site about 10.13pm on Wednesday, however when paramedics arrived, they discovered the man was already deceased.

Rio Tinto has since confirmed the man aged in his 30s, died at the facility near Wickham, located in Karratha.

“When the medical episode occurred, a mayday was initiated, where first responders quickly attended to our colleague, but very sadly he could not be revived. WA Police and St John Ambulance also attended the scene,” a Rio Tinto spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased person’s family, friends, and colleagues at Cape Lambert who have been offered our full support including counselling services.”

WorkSafe commissioner Darren Kavanagh said they had been informed that the man had died of natural causes.

“All workplace fatalities must be reported to the department and WorkSafe investigates those matters to determine if they are work related,” he said.

Roebourne Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said officers were making inquiries into the death, however it was not being treated as suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

