Woolworths Set To Phase Out Plastic Bags Across Western Australia

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths is planning to phase out its 15 cent plastic bags in Western Australia, in preparation for the state's incoming ban this July.

By April, bags will be limited to certain options because of the ban. Shoppers will be offered 2-cent paper bags as standard, otherwise the Green fabric reusable bags will still be available.

Woolworths WA general manager, Karl Weber said the transition will removed more than 30 million plastic bags from within the state.

"The vast majority of our customers already bring their own reusable bags to shop, which is the very best outcome for the environment, and we encourage customers to keep up the great work," he said.

"Over the next month, we’ll be gradually phasing out plastic shopping bags from our stores and online orders across WA, as we move to support the WA Government’s upcoming plastic bag ban.

"This change will see more than 30 million plastic bags removed from circulation in WA every year — which is a big win for the health of our oceans and waterways. While our paper bags will continue to be available, the most sustainable bag you can use is the reusable one you bring from home."

A mega partnership with local manufacturer Detpak will boost the production of paper bags, which can hold up to 6 kgs in weight

