Woolworths Issue Urgent Recall For Popular Product

Woolworths have issued an urgent recall for one of their products after customers reported adverse reactions.

A popular nappy cream is being recalled after multiple reports that the cream is causing rashes.

Two separate batches of Curash Nappy Rash cream which have been sold at both Woolworths and Chemist Warehouse are believed to be causing rashes rather than treating them.

An urgent recall was issued by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday due to reports the cream had caused skin sensitivity, rashes, redness and skin irritation following use.

The batches that are being recalled are 1118263 and 1116727.

The TGA are urging anyone who has been using either of the batches to cease immediately and return the store it was purchased in exchange for a refund.

Alternatively, customers can send the product to Church and Dwight to receive a $10 gift card at Reply Paid 87447, Church & Dwight (Australia) Pty Ltd, P.O. Box 83.

