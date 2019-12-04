Woolworths Has Released A New Lion King Ooshies Advent Calendar!

2019 has seen Aussie shoppers go crazy over tiny collectables when they’re doing their weekly grocery shop and Woolworths is gearing up to make us all go loco once more.

Woolies’ first round of Ooshies brought The Lion King to life, giving every shopper a little slice of the action each time they spent $30 in store or online.

Now, the supermarket chain has discreetly released a new line of Ooshies, but this time it’s a little different!

Instead of the usual ‘get an Ooshie each time you spend money’, they’ve gotten into the Christmas spirit to launch an Ooshies advent calendar!

One mum took to Facebook to share the news, writing, “Woolworths was very sneaky it seems and has released series two of the Lion King Ooshies today.

“The minis are available to purchase as a complete set for $40 and the big Ooshies are $10 each, but stock is very limited.”

We’ve all got the chance to get our hands on larger Ooshies for $10 each - there’s Scar, Simba, Timon and Pumbaa - or the advent calendar or minis for $40!

Images: Facebook / News.com.au

Stock is very limited, so if you and your kids loved The Lion King Ooshies fad this year, you better rush to Woolies asap!

