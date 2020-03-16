Woolworths Announces Changes To Hours To Combat Panic Buying

Grocery giant Woolworths have announced some drastic changes today to their operating hours, in an attempt to manage panic buying during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

From tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March) until Friday, Woolworths Supermarkets will be opening exclusively for the elderly and those with a disability to shop from 7am to 8am, with the stores opening for regular customers now at 8am.

Managing Director Claire Peters says, "While we’ll continue to do our very best to restock our stores during this period of unprecedented demand, we know many of our elderly customers have been missing out on essential items when they shop.

"This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores officially open - helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less crowded environment.

“We continue to encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time. Now - more than ever - we need to be kind to each other, especially to those most vulnerable. "We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused by the revised opening hours."