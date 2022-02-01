Woolgoolga's Newest Skate Park Opens THIS WEEKEND!

Has Avril Lavigne encouraged you to live your skater boi/gorl dreams? Do you live in Woolgoolga? You're in luck!

We had a chat with Matty from Skate and Create, who told us about the skate park’s freshest expansion, and how they’re catering to people of all ages (including a 63-year-old regular!).

