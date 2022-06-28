Woman Tragically Dies On Snorkelling Trip In The Whitsundays

A woman has tragically died after suffering breathing difficulties during a snorkelling trip in the Whitsundays on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 50s, reportedly developed chest pain and breathing difficulties while snorkelling in the water.

Brought back onboard the tourist boat, passengers performed CPR until they reached the shore about 11.55am, but the woman could not be revived.

Emergency services including Queensland Ambulance paramedics and police met the vessel at the Coral Sea Marina about 12.30pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called but then stood down.

It follows the tragic death of a newlywed in a golf buggy accident on Hamilton Island last week.

