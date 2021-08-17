Woman To Face Court Today Over An Alleged Attack In Southport

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly wounding another woman in a Southport apartment on the Gold Coast last night.

Police were called out to a Clarke Street apartment at around 8:15PM where they found a 21-year-old woman with an injury to her abdomen.

The 21-year-old was immediately taken to Gold Coast University hospital by emergency services to be treated for her injuries.

The injured woman is now believed to be in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old Southport woman was arrested and charged with previous bodily harm over the incident.

The 28-year-old is expected to show at the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police are still investigating.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

