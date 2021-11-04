Woman's Lips Cut Off In Gruesome Attack In Townsville City

Police are at the scene of the attack. Credit: Townsville Bulletin

A woman has had her top lip severed off and the back of her head stabbed in a brutal attack in Townsville.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said police were called to a Denham street address just before 3 pm on Wednesday after reports came in of the sickening attack by two women.

Police found a 34-year-old woman with a stab wound at the rear of her head, just above her neck and to the face. It’s understood her entire upper lip was cut away from her face in the attack.

A crime scene has been established as membered of the Criminal Investigation Branch look into the matter. It’s understood the attack is not random with the two suspects understood to be known to the victim.

Inquiries are currently being made into the two suspects.

The victim has been taken to the Townsville University Hospital with “serious facial trauma”. She’s understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

