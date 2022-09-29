Woman In Critical Condition Following Stabbing In Tweed Heads

A 48-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at a unit block in Tweed Heads on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman in relation to the stabbing and have transported her to Tweed Heads Police Station.

According to police, the victim was stabbed during an altercation in a carpark outside of the apartment complex at around 1:40PM on Wednesday.

“Police will allege in court the younger woman allegedly stabbed and assaulted the older woman in the carpark of the apartment block during a fight,” police said in a statement.

Police have arrested and charged another woman with attempt murder, wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.

The alleged attacker has been denied bail and it set to face the Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

The victim is recovering from surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the alleged stabbing is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

