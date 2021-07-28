A court's heard a woman allegedly attacked by her husband in a domestic violence assault at Port Hughes on Monday is unlikely to survive.

Antony Ogar faced the Elizabeth Magistrates Court via video-link on Tuesday.

The court heard that the 37-year-old woman's injuries were sustained at the couple's home between July 24 and July 27.

Woman in critical condition after horrific Yorke Peninsula domestic assault

The 37-year-old woman was in a critical condition on Tuesday with severe head and brain injuries at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Ogar was charged with aggravated assault and his request for bail was refused. He is due to face court again in December.

Port Pirie detectives are still investigating the incident, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and seeking help, call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Line on 1800 800 098.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr