Woman In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Ute At Labrador

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the Gold Coast on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called out to Labrador Road following reports a woman had been struck by a ute at around 8:40PM on Sunday evening.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found a 36-year-old Browns Plains woman suffering from a critical head injury.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transported to Griffith University Hospital for further treatment.

The woman is still believed to be in serious condition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 21-year-old man who was alleged to have been driving the ute at the time of the crash, is cooperating with police and was attempting to help the woman before paramedics arrived.

The Forensic Crash Unit have launched a full investigation into the collision and are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.