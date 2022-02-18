Woman Flees The Scene Following Kwinana Freeway Crash

A woman has managed to avoid serious injury after her car flipped on the Kwinana Freeway in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to police, the woman was driving north along the freeway in a Holden Captiva when the car collided with a pole between Rowley and Russell road at about 12:50AM on Friday morning.

The car then crossed both lanes on the freeway before hitting a metal wire which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Other drivers stopped to assist the woman, who eventually got free of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene; however, no medical treatment was needed.

Police have seized the Holden Captiva as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information pertaining to the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit an online report.

