A woman is fighting for her life at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, following a serious assault on the Yorke Peninsula.

Police were called around 12.30 Monday night after a 37-year-old woman was rushed to Wallaroo hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Woman fighting for her life after brutal assault on the Yorke Peninsula

The woman was then transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she is fighting for her life.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and Port Pirie Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.

He has been refused bail and is expected to appear in the Kadina Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

