Woman Disguises Herself As A Shrub To Get The Perfect Shot For Sister's Engagement

A sister of a now bride-to-be has redefined the meaning of getting the perfect shot after spending 23 months putting together an engagement costume like no other.

Therese Merkel, from Wisconsin, managed to be present for her sister's big moment by dressing up as the shrubbery and hiding herself nearby.

Therese helped her sister's fiancee plan the entire proposal from the location to all the details in-between. He took his now soon to be wife to a field of her favourite flowers, surrounded by lanterns, with her sister unknowingly hiding in the field, disguised as a shrub filming the entire event.

She said: "I had the perfect view of the whole thing. He wrote her a loving poem, and then got down on one knee..."

Her sister was able to capture the beautiful moment on camera, and we think it's awesome! Go Therese!!

