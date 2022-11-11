Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash In State's Southwest

A woman has died in a crash in the state’s Southwest on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a woman’s grey Toyota Prado was travelling south along Caves Road when she lost control of her vehicle, coming off the road and rolling into a nearby tree.

The crash occurred at around 2PM in Hamelin Bay on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 22-year-old woman is believed to have been the only person involved in the crash.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the woman’s Toyota Prado in the time leading up to the accident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A full investigation into the crash has been launched.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.