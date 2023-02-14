Woman Charged With Attempted Murder Over Warwick Avenue Shooting

Police have formally charged a woman with attempted murder after a teenager was shot in Adelaide’s inner south-west.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old man in the stomach.

The Taperoo woman’s arrest comes two weeks after a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to the same shooting.

Emergency services were called out to Warwick Avenue at around 2:30AM on January 22 following reports of a shooting.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment to minor injuries.

According to police, a man and woman allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a white sedan.

The car is believed to have been a ride share vehicle or private hire with police currently searching for the driver.

The woman is set to face Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 14.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is urged to come forward.

