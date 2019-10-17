Woman Avoids Airline Baggage Charges By Wearing 2.5kg Of Clothing Onto The Plane

A woman was so keen to avoid paying excess baggage charges that she decided to wear 2.5kg of clothes onto a flight!

Gel Rodriguez from the Philippines has gone viral thanks to a photo she posted that shows her wearing at least three tops, several pairs of pants, and four cardigans or jackets. Instead of paying for excess baggage on a flight, she decided it was easier to just wear her clothes onto the plane!

“From 9kg to 6.5kg baggage #ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted,” she wrote on Facebook.

It’s not known which airline she was travelling on, but we’re definitely amazed she was able to walk with all of those clothes on!

“It was really hot,” she explained to Vice when asked what her in-flight experience was like.

