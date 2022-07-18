Woman Arrested For Alleged Witness Tampering In Murder Investigation

A 37-year-old Seaford woman has been accused of witness tampering during a high-profile murder case.

According to detectives from Task Force Southern, the woman is believed to have confronted a witness on behalf of someone else who is currently in police custody.

The woman could be facing a maximum of four years behind bars for the alleged crime.

Police have since confirmed that the witness is linked to the investigation into the murder of Robert Atkins.

The woman was arrested on July 16 and has been released on bail.

The 37-year-old is set to face the Christies Magistrates Court in August.

