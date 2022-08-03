Winners Of Channel 10's 'Hunted' Reveal What They're Going To Do With The $100,000 Prize Money!

This morning, the Hit Network spoke to the winners of Channel 10's Hunted, Rob and Stathi!

After 21 days, Rob & Stathi made it to the extraction point, and started the show with different teammates who were captured before the final.

They revealed the heartwarming way they're going to use the $100,000 prize money and why it won't just be 50/50 between them!

Missed the chat? Here's what the winners of Hunted will be doing with the prize money:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android