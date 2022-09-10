William, Kate, Harry And Meghan Pay Tribute To The Queen Together

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out together at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan met with mourners on Saturday. The foursome were seen walking down the driveway from Windsor Castle together, and then stopped to talk with the crowds and collect flowers from wellwishers.

They took time to read some of the tributes that had been laid out.

The funeral for the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am London time.

It is the first time they have been seen in public since the Queen's passing, and the first appearance by William and Kate with their new titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William earlier released a statement paying tribute to his grandmother.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of live without Grannie will truly feel real," he wrote.

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I think her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."

It has been announced that Australia will have a public holiday on September 22 for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.

