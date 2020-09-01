Will Smith And The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Will Reunite In HBO Special

2020 has been the year for reunions, as stars from all over the world have come together in a time of social separation to reminisce, inspire, and entertain.

Now we've got one more reunion to look forward to, as the original cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have been confirmed to appear on HBO in celebration of the show's 30 year anniversary for an unscripted special looking back on the series.

The special will feature Will Smith alongside his co-stars Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), and other guests.

It's reportedly being filmed later this month, and is scheduled to debut in late November to coincide with the American Thanksgiving holiday.

The cast of the iconic sitcom also reunited earlier this year in an episode of Will From Home.

During the call, the cast paid tribute to actor James Avery (Uncle Phil), who passed away in 2013.