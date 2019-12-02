Will & Grace Actress Shelley Morrison Has Passed Away, Aged 83

Actress Shelley Morrison, best known for playing the role of beloved maid Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace has sadly passed away.

Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, confirmed the 83-year-old died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness.

“Such sad news,” co-star Sean Hayes wrote on Facebook.

“Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family. ❤️”

Morrison appeared in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series.

