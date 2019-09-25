Wi-Fi Services Introduced To Hospitals Across Murrumbidgee Region

A new Wi-Fi service is allowing Murrumbidgee patients, visitors and staff to stay connected while in hospital.

Already the Wi-Fi has been taken advantage of by over 200 patients and guests in Wagga Wagga Base Hospital and Griffith Base Hospital, and now another 28 facilities will also receive access to the service.

Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the Wi-Fi has "enhanced the care we can provide in our hospitals", as it allows users to contact family and friends, access entertainment, and manage their everyday lives.

