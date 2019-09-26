Why Your Woolworths Discovery Garden Seedlings Are NOT Growing

We’re all super excited about the eco-friendly Discovery Garden collection that Woolworths has dropped.
With 24 seedlings to collect, families are rushing to try and collect them all, with every customer receiving one free for every $30 spent.
However, if you’ve picked up some seedlings and tried planting them straight away, only to have them not sprout up - you might be wondering why they aren’t growing.
Well, the short answer - you’re planting them in the wrong season!
Each seed has a different growing season, so if you’re really wanting to grow cabbage, you’re going to have to wait until Summer!
Here’s a list of all the seedlings and WHEN you should plant them!
Basil: Spring to summer
Beetroot: Late winter to autumn
Bok Choi: Spring to autumn
Cabbage: Summer to autumn
Carrot: All year round, except winter in cool areas
Chamomile: Spring to early summer
Chives: Spring to autumn
Coriander: Spring to summer
Cress: Any season
Dianthus: Spring and autumn
Lettuce: Late winter to autumn
Onion: Autumn to winter
Oregano: Spring to autumn
Pansy: Mid-summer to Autumn
Parsley: Spring to autumn
Radish: Any season
Rocket: Any season
Snapdragon: Spring to early summer
Spinach: Late summer to winter
Thyme: Autumn to early Spring
Tomato: Early spring to summer
Viola: Spring to early summer
Dill: Spring to autumn
Kale: Late summer to winter
Limited Edition:
Sunflower: Spring to early summer
How is your discovery garden coming along?
Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!