Hooking up with a co-worker is generally frowned upon.

Although a little taboo, it tends to happen quite a bit. Many people have actually met their life long partner through work. And if you’re a singleton at this time of year, don't act as if you haven't at least exercised the idea of a cheeky pash with your hot co-worker.

If you are contemplating an little office fling, then your staff Christmas party could be the perfect time for those stars to align.

Think about it, you've had a couple of drinks, confidence is peaking, you're both having a good old laugh reflecting on all the funny things Janet has done this year. Why not get to know each other on another level?

Indi and Kyle give their thoughts on why your staff Christmas party could be the best time to hook up with a co-worker.