Why You're Set To Love The Foundation TV Series And It's All Because Of Lee Pace

Foundation is a new Apple TV+ series based on the books by Isaac Asimov and is basically the book series that inspired MANY of the big screen sci-fi movies we've seen today from Star Wars to the Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy.

Foundation chronicles the thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

It's even been called 'unmakeable' by fans due to the size and length of the story plus the sheer amount of money and commitment needed to create a series that fans would love.

Well, please enter Apple TV+.

They've taken their role VERY seriously in producing an exclusive series bound to make even the biggest sci-fi fan squeal.

...and if they're not enamored by the big sets, big storylines and incredible CGI, then they will fall under the spell of actor Lee Pace.

Lee plays the role of 'Empire' Cleon, otherwise known as Brother Day.

Pace caught up with Justin Hill and revealed he is also a fan of the books and was one of the people that said it couldn't be made into a series until he saw the script.

Listen to the full chat with Lee below!

Foundation premieres Friday 24 September on Apple TV+.

