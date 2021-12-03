Why You Might Want To Consider Second Hand Christmas Gifting

Christmas is only a few weeks away and while everyone is frantically running to the closest shopping centre, there's a really simple way you can gift that doesn't include waiting for a car park to free up!

Ever heard of second hand gifting? Stay with me! Did you know that a majority of Aussies say that they would PREFER to give secondhand gifts this Christmas because it protects the environment and doesn't cost a fortune!

If that doesn't get you quite over the line, maybe these stats will:

● The amount of waste we produce increases by 30% at Christmas.

● Research in 2020 showed more than 3 in 5 (63%) Australians would consider shopping second hand over Christmas to support the environment.

● In FY20, charitable recycling helped divert over 1 million tonnes of waste from landfill. That’s around 39kg per person per year.

● A quarter of Australians (24%) were concerned about how they were going to pay for Christmas in 2020.

● 7 in 10 (72%) Australians made a commitment in 2020 to create more sustainable habits.

● Nearly 9 in 10 (86%) Australians feel that Christmas should be about giving back where we can.

● 87% of Australians want to support those in need during Christmas.

Salvos Stores are helping break down the social stigma associated with secondhand gifting with their 'Preloved Promise' campaign, and all of the profits raised will go towards funding The Salvation Army's frontline work across the country helping Aussies in need!

